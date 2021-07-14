WWE Legend Kurt Angle Pokes Fun at Conor McGregor Leg Injury: “I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck”

Floyd Mayweather’s words towards Conor McGregor, “You can dish it, but can you take it?” WWE legend Kurt Angle tested that theory as he joined in on social media as they poked fun at the McGregor leg injury suffered at UFC 264.

Although Mayweather meant physically inside the boxing ring, the same ideology can be applied to McGregor’s trash talk and antics. In the past, McGregor has made fun of his opponent’s injuries. Now that Conor’s leg has snapped, he’s become the butt of jokes on social media.

McGregor Faces Karma

Fans aren’t making fun of McGregor online to add to a miserable injury. Instead, the feeling is one of a karmic approach to his trash talking and reckless behaviors. Leading up to the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, McGregor vowed that Dustin would leave the arena in a stretcher. Furthermore, he would pay with his life inside the ring, insinuating that he would kill him.

Ultimately, Dustin was able to secure a second consecutive victory over McGregor, while Conor broke his leg in the process and left the arena on a stretcher. Some fans thought McGregor got what he deserved, despite his hardcore audience who believed that more people should show sympathy for the Irishman.

Kurt Angle Mocks Conor McGregor Leg Injury

Nonetheless, WWE legend Kurt Angle became the latest notable figure to jump in on humiliating Conor. He took to social media to remind the world of his Olympic gold medal victory at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, which he was able to win with a broken neck.

So…. @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin' ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I'm jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too. 😃 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 13, 2021

“So…[email protected] (Conor McGregor) broke his freakin’ ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. Broke my ankle this morning and I’m jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too,” said Angle.

Although the public is having fun poking at McGregor’s injury, we’re happy to report that his surgery was successful. Conor stated that he’d need six weeks of crutches before he’s able to get back to training.

Enjoy the jokes while you can.