Conor McGregor Not Waiting for Khabib Rematch, Tells Lightweights “Line Them Up”

Conor McGregor’s focus isn’t on just Dustin Poirier, it is on the entire lightweight division. Previously, McGregor stated that he wants a chance to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch. However, to do that, UFC President Dana White believes that Conor would have to defeat Poirier in an impressive fashion. If Khabib isn’t right to fight, McGregor is willing to line up all of the lightweights and take them out one by one.

McGregor on Lightweight Challenges Without Khabib Rematch

Ahead of UFC 257, McGregor spoke with BT Sport. During the conversation, Conor spoke about the state of the lightweight division. Furthermore, he laid out a prediction for the main event fight in true “Mystic Mac” fashion.

On numerous occasions, Conor has made claims that he believes Khabib is afraid to face him in a rematch. His reasoning is simple; McGregor feels like the worst version of himself faced the best version of Nurmagomedov that night. For McGregor, the fight was still close enough to the point where if he was fresh, the outcome would be different.

However, if Conor doesn’t get his rematch, he has no issues laying waste to the entire 155lb division. Perhaps then, it will lure Khabib out of retirement.

“There’s plenty of greats fights and I’m not in the business of waiting around,” said Conor. “I’m happy with the landscape. There’s many. The co-main event now is solid. Diaz is talking about 155lbs again. You’ve got Oliveira, you’ve got Gaethje. I’m here. I’m ready for the competition. Line them up,” finished Conor.

Staying Active

Conor McGregor believes that his rematch against Dustin Poirier should be an easy victory for him. However, he believes the easiest rematch in his career is if he is able to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for a second time. If Conor is able to convincingly demolish Dustin Poirier, there’s a chance that he will get the rematch against Khabib that he desires. If not, he’ll have no issues finding other lightweights to share the octagon with.