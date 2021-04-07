Conor McGregor Challenges Dustin Poirier to Meet in the Center of the Cage During Trilogy Fight

Conor McGregor is ready to stand and bang with Dustin Poirier during their trilogy fight. Of course, that style of fighting occurs exclusively in UFC branded video games. Regardless, McGregor is vowing to meet Poirier in the cage’s center and be prepared for Poirier’s tactics.

Poirier Finishes McGregor via TKO

McGregor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event rematch at UFC 257. His jab was accurate in placement. McGregor’s Trademark shoulder strikes were thrown, reminding fans of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. However, McGregor came out in a standard boxing stance, shying away from his trademark sideways karate style.

Nevertheless, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond,” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. And, with such a monumental win comes a host of new opportunities for the diamond.

The Aftermatch of the Rematch

After the fight, McGregor vowed to lose his friendly guy persona and go back to his old ways. Not only personality-wise. But also the way that he trained for fights early in his career. To cap off reflections of the loss, Conor also promised to check the leg kick of Poirier, which was a key component of his victory.

McGregor on Facing Poirier in the Center of the Cage

Poirier posted on social media that he would be prepared for McGregor when they face each other on July 10th. Conor then responded by saying that he is willing to meet Poirier in the cage’s center, as long as Dustin does the same.

Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds. I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho.

See you in there. https://t.co/RMiwF1rpGD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2021

Anticipating the Fight

Reports have been made official that Poirier has signed the contract for the trilogy fight set for UFC 264. And with Conor vowing for the trilogy, the bout should be fully confirmed soon within the next few days.