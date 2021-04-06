Conor McGregor Vows to Return to Old Training Methods Heading into Dustin Poirier Trilogy Fight

After Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 246, he vowed to rid himself of his friendly persona and return to his ways. Not only does McGregor plan on returning to his old personality, but it also looks like he will return to his old way of training.

Poirier Finishes Conor via TKO

McGregor looked sharp in the opening round of their primary event fight. His jab was accurate in placement. McGregor’s Trademark shoulder strikes were thrown, reminding fans of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. However, McGregor came out in a standard boxing stance, shying away from his trademark sideways karate style.

Nevertheless, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond,” applied the pressure needed to create controlled chaos inside the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. And, with such a monumental win comes a host of new opportunities for the diamond.

McGregor Ends Nice Guy Routine, Returns to Old Training Methods

Before the match, McGregor held Poirier in high regard. The pair were playfully leading up to the fight, which was initially designed to help provide income to Poirier’s charity. However, McGregor noted on social media that he would be back to his old training method and his old personality leading up to their trilogy fight.

Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut. What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition. Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition. This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event. Rare company! Proper Twelve baby! All day!

Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut. What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition. Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition.

This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event.

Rare company!

Proper Twelve baby! All day! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

My ufc debut I found out 9 weeks out. I took a week to get right from not training/partying, and then 8 weeks out I moved to my sisters apt which was close to the gym. I woke up, trained, walked back to apartment, ate my meals and rested, trained again, back to apt, sleep, repeat

My ufc debut I found out 9 weeks out. I took a week to get right from not training/partying, and then 8 weeks out I moved to my sisters apt which was close to the gym. I woke up, trained, walked back to apartment, ate my meals and rested, trained again, back to apt, sleep, repeat — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

“Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday,” wrote Conor. “I will take this approach again for my comeback fight. I didn’t become UFC champ champ with this method but I did become UFC 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ.”

Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday.

I will take this approach again for my comeback fight.

I didn’t become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

Reports have been made official that Poirier has signed the contract for the trilogy fight set for UFC 264. And with Conor vowing for the trilogy, the bout should be fully confirmed soon within the next few days.