Conor McGregor Wishes Paddy Pimblett ‘Good Luck’ Ahead Of UFC Debut

Both McGregor and Pimblett were friendly with each other on social media despite the latter's recent comments.

Conor McGregor Wishes Paddy Pimblett 'Good Luck' Ahead Of UFC Debut
Conor McGregor wished Paddy Pimblett well ahead of his UFC debut.

Pimblett is set to make his bow in the UFC when he takes on Luigi Vendramini in a bantamweight contest set for September 4 in Las Vegas.

Being a former Cage Warriors champion, “The Baddy” has received constant comparisons with McGregor. That said, the Liverpool native wasn’t afraid to let his thoughts be known on the Irishman.

He recently claimed he would submit McGregor if they ever fought.

“I said it about six years ago in a post-fight interview. He gets smoked. I’m not even messing either. I think I’d take him down and submit him with great ease,” Pimblett said.

Pimblett even had words about McGregor changing who he was after making so much money.

“I think after this one fight, I’m going to be one of the biggest stars in the UFC,” Pimblett said. “No one thought an MMA fighter could reach those kinds of heights. No one eve thought it was possible for a cage fighter to reach them sorts of heights.

“Now (McGregor) is one of the richest men in the world, but I think the money’s gone to his head, and I don’t like that. I’m not into it. No amount of fame or money or anything will ever change me. It’s that simple.”

McGregor And Pimblett Share A Moment

It appears McGregor didn’t see those comments as he only had good things to say to Pimblett as he reminisced on his time in Liverpool and supposedly took a shot at Michael Bisping.

“Good luck Paddy, I was outside your gaff all hours with your man with long hair thats doing 30 year now forget his name Knock, knock, who’s there? Not Mike. Hahaha. It’s brews not bevvies with them. Meatball.”

If you needed a translation for the above:

To which Pimblett responded:

“Thank you Conor I’m coming to take over the UFC just like u did. I know who U mean he told me about that in Glasto I wish yous were at the right house as I was on the party scene then myself & I wudda came out an we wudda had a scream I’ll meet u soon tho big man 100%”

All in all, a somewhat wholesome moment.

