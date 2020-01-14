Conor McGregor: Offer Was Made For Manny Pacquiao Boxing Match

McGregor vs. Pacquiao Offer Was Made

Conor McGregor has revealed that an offer was on the table for a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor returns to mixed martial arts action when he faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 this weekend. It will be his second bout in the Octagon since his lucrative boxing payday against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

However, the Irishman is not ruling out a return to the sweet science. Ideally, he would like a rematch with Mayweather but is open to other opponents as well. He even revealed the possibility of facing Pacquiao at one point.

“I would be open to other boxing bouts,” McGregor told Ariel Helwani in a recent interview. “There’s been talks with the Manny fight. There was an offer made on that. Not yet [but it’s a possibility] very much so. “And the Paulie [Malignaggi] fight, I’d love to fight Paulie as well. I wanna box again. I will get a boxing world title.”

There have been previous reports about McGregor and Pacquiao negotiating a boxing match so this isn’t entirely a surprise. However, even if it was booked, it is unlikely to go any different than McGregor’s defeat to Mayweather.

After all, Pacquiao is an eight-division champion and is still going strong at 41 with big wins over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in 2019 as he currently reigns as the WBA welterweight champion.