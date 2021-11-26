Michael Chandler Defends Conor McGregor Against ‘Casuals’ & ‘Haters’

Michael Chandler believes people who discredit Conor McGregor’s MMA skills can’t be taken seriously.

Chandler hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to share the Octagon with McGregor. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion feels it would be an exciting fight and he’s praised the “Notorious” one’s fighting style.

Michael Chandler Comes To Conor McGregor’s Aid

Michael Chandler made an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys and he said he strongly disagrees with those who dismiss Conor’s resume.

“He’s a different level of competitor and anybody who discredits him because he’s lost fights is just either a casual or a Conor hater to be honest with you.”

Chandler went on to say that he and McGregor are a match made in heaven.

“That left hand can put anybody out on the entire planet. I think my right hand can put anybody out on the entire planet, so I think it’s a perfect fight. It’s a different approach when you’re fighting a guy like Conor [Mcgregor] because fighting a guy like Gaethje, who loves to brawl, is much easier than a guy who you’re really afraid to sometimes throw a punch at because of the shot that you don’t see coming as you’re pulling your hand back. So, you definitely got to be on your Ps and Qs with the striking. But then the coolest thing about Conor, too, is everybody always talks about how bad of a wrestler he is, how bad of a grappler he is.” “Chad Mendes took him down a couple times. He got taken down a couple times in the second [Nate Diaz] fight. He got taken down numerous times in other fights, and he has always kept his composure. His mental awareness capacity and stability inside of the octagon, inside the confines of competition, especially with how heightened the stakes and the senses are inside of his fights while everybody in the entire world is watching, is something to behold, man. He’s a different level of competitor, and anybody who discredits him because he’s lost fights is just either a casual or a Conor [Mcgregor] hater, to be honest with you.”

Chandler is coming off a three-round war with Justin Gaethje. In the end, it was Gaethje who earned the victory inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both men ended up being transported to the hospital.

Almost a full month removed from the fight, Chandler seems to be healing nicely at least on the surface. Time will tell when he’ll be booked for another fight but it’s safe to say he’s still got plenty of resting to do before starting another training camp.

As for McGregor, he’s been in a recovery process of his own. He suffered a broken tibia and fibula back in July. His coach, John Kavanagh, expects a return sometime in 2022.