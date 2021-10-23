Conor McGregor Promises To End Tony Ferguson’s Life On PPV In Deleted Tweet

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson are at it again.

The two reignited their rivalries this week after an initial call-out by Ferguson sent the social media world out into a frenzy.

“Unfinished business.” Ferguson posted on his social media. Unfinished business indeed. The legendary lightweights have had a storied beef in the past with Ferguson and McGregor at each other’s throats (on social media) in recent years.

Tony’s Tweets

With both fighters on losing streaks, Tony thinks it’s about time he met the Mac face-to-face.

In his latest attempt to get the money fight, Ferguson would accuse McGregor of taking growth hormones to boost his recovery. He labeled the former champ-champ as a ‘cheat’.

Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF Pussy pic.twitter.com/mtYmMRWU4r — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2021

Mac Fires Back

McGregor, being the trash talker he is, would go scorched earth on his rival. He is no fan of people accusing him of taking steroids. If we know anything about ‘The Notorious’, it’s that he doesn’t hold back.

“Omg, god bless you kid. Mental basket sad case. I am going to share your scared wife’s video that was sent to us of you screaming crying as you smash your house up. What a sad bastard u are. No brains. Empty head. Losing streak. No management. Wife sending us videos in fear.”

The Irishman referenced Ferguson’s mental health issues from 2019 which temporarily separated him from his family.

“Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV.”

McGregor has since deleted the tweet.

What do you think of these comments made by Conor McGregor? Did he go too far?