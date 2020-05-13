Tony Ferguson Rips Conor McGregor After Recent Tirade, McGregor Tells Him ‘Learn How To Box!’

Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor Exchange Heated Words

Conor McGregor had some pretty harsh words for Tony Ferguson after his UFC 249 defeat. Now El Cucuy has fired back, and the two have exchanged some pretty intense barbs with each other.

Ferguson took on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, at UFC 249 last weekend. He chose to put his twelve fight unbeaten streak and undisputed title shot on the line, against the consensus Most Violent Fighter in the UFC. Unfortunately this would be a decision that would backfire, as Tony lost the fight via fifth round TKO.

A lot of fans were impressed by the heart Tony Ferguson displayed, even in defeat. However someone who is not impressed is fellow lightweight contender Conor McGregor, who went on a tirade following the bout, calling out everyone, including Tony. Well, “El Cucuy” heard these remarks, and chose to take to Twitter to respond.

@TheNotoriousMMA You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According To Audie,.. If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid. @BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ pic.twitter.com/1nZT5eN1OZ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 13, 2020

Things did not end here though, as McGregor saw this message from Ferguson. So he decided to respond himself, firing some more shots at his divisional rival.

Shut up and thank the nurses and doctors that plated back up your skull and stitched all those gashes up.

It’s international nurses day!

And learn how to box!

Fumbling over your feet like a fucking Buffoon. We’d be embarrassed to represent that at Paradigm Sports.

GPizzle 💶 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Wow, that is a pretty spicy interaction between Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor. Given that Khabib will likely face Justin Gaethje this summer, maybe there can be an opportunity to see these two go at it finally, after all these years of trash talk.