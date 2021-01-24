Conor McGregor Needs A Crutch To Walk After Defeat, Meets Poirier Backstage (UFC 257)

Conor McGregor suffered a heart-breaking loss to Dustin Poirier last night at UFC 257. On top of that, it seems as if his right leg has been seriously damaged.

The story of the fight was without a doubt the leg kicks. Poirier took some heavy shots from McGregor in the first round but survived the onslaught. He started chipping away at McGregor’s movement by attacking his lead leg with calf kicks.

My the end of the first round, you could already see some redness on McGregor’s leg. Poirier’s gameplan worked. He kept attacking McGregor’s lead leg in the second round before turning up the pace when his opponent could no longer move properly.

The calf kicks have become an amazing weapon in MMA over the past 2 years, and they remain effective at the highest level of the sport.

This was a masterful performance by Poirier who avenged his loss to McGregor 6 years later. He puts himself in a prime position to compete for the undisputed title.

After the fight, McGregor could be seen leaving his locker room using a single crutch to support his right leg. The Irishman had publicly said that his leg was “dead” after all the calf kicks he ate.

After that, it was pleasant to see McGregor and Poirier have a nice and respectful exchange backstage. This fight reportedly made some huge numbers PPV wise and there was no need for a feud between the two men.

