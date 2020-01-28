Conor McGregor Serious About Boxing Again, Says Manager

McGregor Serious About Boxing

Conor McGregor is very much serious about returning to boxing again according to his manager Audie Attar.

McGregor only recently returned to mixed martial arts action when he knocked out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this month. His next target seems to be a lightweight title fight.

However, boxing is something that he is also open to. The Irishman notably claimed that he would love to fight Floyd Mayweather again as well as Manny Pacquiao. He also stated that one of his goals was to pursue a boxing title.

And when McGregor has an interest in something, he is likely to pursue it.

“He’s serious about boxing,” Attar told MMA Fighting. “He said it. That’s something that I can tell you, if he says something he has interest in, it’s likely going to happen.”

Top Rank Boxing promoter Bob Arum recently teased an MMA fight between Terence Crawford and McGregor, adding that they could box afterwards.

While it is unlikely, anything is possible in combat sports. Attar monitors just about everything and gauges if something would be worth it for McGregor.

“We definitely monitor everything,” Attar said. “We monitor not only fan engagement and interest from the public, but then you look at who’s out there talking what. Because it could be where we have a few different options to weigh and decide on.

“At the end of the day, I saw Floyd, I saw Manny and now Bob Arum, who at one point said, ‘It’s not a smart idea to crossover.’ He’s a believer now as well.”

Regardless of what happens, McGregor always seems to have options at hand.