Bob Arum Believes Terence Crawford Beats Conor McGregor in MMA

Terence Crawford Would Beat Conor McGregor in MMA Matchup, According to Bob Arum

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has made it very clear how he feels about the sport of mixed martial arts. As far as respect goes, it either hasn’t been earned yet or never will. In the past, Arum has trashed the technique of strikes thrown from MMA fighters. Also, he’s mentioned how boxing will always be superior to MMA. Now, Bob decided to share his opinions when it comes to boxer Terance Crawford and MMA superstar Conor McGregor. Arum believes that “Bud” Crawford would beat McGregor in an MMA match.

The boxing world rarely intends on crossing over to MMA. Usually, it’s the other way around. Boxing brings in massive dollars but MMA draws massive attention with the way they have promoted their heavy hitters. Although UFC President Dana White hates Bob Arum, it seems like Bob would do business with the UFC. Especially if it involves the services of Conor McGregor.

Arum Speaks to the Media

Arum spoke to reporters as he was in attendance for the press conference between his Top Rank client Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. During the conversation, Arum spoke about Terance Crawford fighting Conor McGregor in an octagon as well as a boxing ring. And, he’s even willing to have Crawford come to the octagon first, and then they can box.

“Terence Crawford will do McGregor in the octagon, and then three months later they can do it in the boxing ring. The octagon would be first because I don’t want them to think we’re playing around,” said Arum. “Let the octagon be first, because Terence Crawford is a really tough dude who has a wrestling background, so it’s not like a guy like Mayweather who’s just a great boxer and would be lost, pretty much, in the octagon. Crawford would not be lost in the octagon because he comes from a wrestling background. He is, I think, a world-class wrestler. So let’s see. Let them take the challenge. I think it would be massive,” finished Arum.

Making Crawford vs McGregor

Would fans be excited to see the matchup between Crawford and McGregor? And, should it be in boxing or mixed martial arts? As much as the matchup seems farfetched, it would also require a working business relationship between Arum and White. And, well.. that seems nearly impossible.

