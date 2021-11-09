Max Holloway Roasts UFC ‘Divas’ For Waiting On Opportunities

Max Holloway thinks there are too many fighters under the UFC banner who are expecting handouts.

Holloway is set to clash with Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Vegas 42. This will be Holloway’s first fight since his sensational performance against Calvin Kattar back in January. A win could give Holloway another UFC Featherweight Title shot.

Max Holloway Goes Off On ‘Elevator Divas’

Max Holloway had a chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour ahead of fight night. During the show, Holloway said he had no problem taking the fight with Yair. He also went on a rant on fighters who sit out expecting to be offered huge bouts.

“My reaction was everybody, every time, everywhere. The UFC, they don’t have this tournament structure so a lot of these guys they’re just waiting at the elevator. They’re waiting at the elevator to go to the top. I’m not an elevator waiter. There’s no line at the stairs, so that’s where you can find me, at the stairs. This is not new for us, this is not new for us at all. For me and my team it’s very important to not be elevator divas. I wanna just get out there and keep doing the damn thing.”

Holloway has gone 2-3 in his last five outings. Two of those losses were against current UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski. Recently, Volkanovski told Teddy Atlas that he’s no longer dismissive of a third fight against “Blessed.” Volkanovski’s reasoning is that Max continues to win fights.