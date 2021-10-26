Alex Volkanovski Warms Up To Possible Third Fight With Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski is no longer opposed to the idea of a trilogy fight with Max Holloway.

Volkanovski holds two victories over Holloway. While few can argue that Volkanovski outworked Holloway in their first matchup, the rematch is debatable. Some felt “Blessed” did enough to take back the UFC Featherweight Title in his second encounter with “The Great” but it wasn’t meant to be.

For a while, Volkanovski has expressed confusion over why fans want to see him fight Holloway yet again. The UFC Featherweight Champion had been adamant about fighting new contenders.

Alex Volkanovski Open To Fighting Max Holloway A Third Time

Now that some time has passed, Alex Volkanovski is changing his tune. Appearing on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Volkanovski explained why he no longer rules out fighting Max Holloway a third time.

“As I say a lot of times, I’m the champion chasing the contenders. I want the guys that are in the number one spot and Max is giving us no other option but taking that number one spot. So I’m the type of guy that I wanna fight the best. Even though I’ve got the two wins people wanna see that fight. Obviously, it was a very close fight that last fight, and there’s still people talking about it. It’s a lot of buzz and it’s still a good fight, a big fight and I want the big fights. Not only that, I want the best. And he’s proved, he did what I did when I was coming up. I made sure that there was no one else that could take my spot.”

Volkanovski is coming off a gutsy performance against Brian Ortega. The talk of that fight was Volkanovski’s ability to escape a mounted guillotine and then a triangle choke. Volkanovski ended up winning that fight via unanimous decision for his second successful UFC Featherweight Title defense.

As for Holloway, he’s set for a UFC Fight Night main event against Yair Rodriguez. That bout will be taking place on Nov. 13.