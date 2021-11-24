Matt Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of UFC Vegas 44 Fight vs. Bryan Barberena

Matt Brown will have to wait a bit longer to compete again.

Brown was set to compete in a welterweight contest with Bryan Barberena at UFC Vegas 44 which takes place December 4 at the UFC Apex.

However, that will no longer be the case after “The Immortal” revealed on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As a result, his fight with Barbarena is now off.

“Sh*tty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off”

Shitty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 24, 2021

Brown went on to provide more details about what exactly happened to him.

“I was sick af over the weekend but feel better for the most part now. Lost smell today. Did a jog outside today and lungs burned some I thought maybe it was just the cold air but maybe I’m still sick. I’ll get over it quickly and go from there”

I was sick af over the weekend but feel better for the most part now. Lost smell today. Did a jog outside today and lungs burned some I thought maybe it was just the cold air but maybe I’m still sick. I’ll get over it quickly and go from there — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 24, 2021

It is not known as of yet as to whether Barberena will remain on the card and fight a short-notice opponent, or sit out and look to reschedule a fight with Brown.

Brown Looking To Go On Win Streak

The setback was a blow for Brown who was looking to kickstart another winning streak. The welterweight veteran is 3-2 in his last five fights and is coming off a knockout win over Dhiego Lima in June.

Although retirement is edging closer and closer, the 40-year-old is still enjoying fighting for the moment. Hopefully, Brown has a swift and full recovery.

UFC Vegas 44 will be headlined by an enticing bantamweight encounter between ranked contenders Rob Font and Jose Aldo.

Here is how the card currently looks:

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Bryan Barberena vs. TBA

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape

Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic