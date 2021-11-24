 Skip to Content

Matt Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of UFC Vegas 44 Fight vs. Bryan Barberena

Brown was looking to make it go on a two-fight winning streak with a win over Barberena until he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Matt Brown will have to wait a bit longer to compete again.

Brown was set to compete in a welterweight contest with Bryan Barberena at UFC Vegas 44 which takes place December 4 at the UFC Apex.

However, that will no longer be the case after “The Immortal” revealed on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As a result, his fight with Barbarena is now off.

“Sh*tty day today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off”

Brown went on to provide more details about what exactly happened to him.

“I was sick af over the weekend but feel better for the most part now. Lost smell today. Did a jog outside today and lungs burned some I thought maybe it was just the cold air but maybe I’m still sick. I’ll get over it quickly and go from there”

It is not known as of yet as to whether Barberena will remain on the card and fight a short-notice opponent, or sit out and look to reschedule a fight with Brown.

Brown Looking To Go On Win Streak

The setback was a blow for Brown who was looking to kickstart another winning streak. The welterweight veteran is 3-2 in his last five fights and is coming off a knockout win over Dhiego Lima in June.

Although retirement is edging closer and closer, the 40-year-old is still enjoying fighting for the moment. Hopefully, Brown has a swift and full recovery. 

UFC Vegas 44 will be headlined by an enticing bantamweight encounter between ranked contenders Rob Font and Jose Aldo.

Here is how the card currently looks:

  • Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell
  • Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Mallory Martin
  • Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
  • Bryan Barberena vs. TBA
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Manel Kape
  • Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka
  • Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
  • Mickey Gall vs. Alex Morono
  • Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
