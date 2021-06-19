Matt Brown Knocks Out Dhiego Lima At UFC Vegas 29

The welterweight matchup between Matt Brown (25-18-0) and Dhiego Lima (17-9-0) took place just now (Saturday, June 19, 2021) at UFC Vegas 29.

Round 1

The fight starts with Brown taking the center of the octagon and throwing a leg kick. Lima returns the kick, but Bown catches his foot and releases him. Brown then throws a nice body kick. He follows it up with a left high kick and Lima returns the favor with a low right calf kick. Brown throws another high kick. Lima follows up with a series of three low calf kicks in a row. Though it appears the leg kicks are affecting him, Brown throws a spinning body kick. As the round dwindles to an end, both fighters end the round with a flurry of strikes.

Scored the round 10-9 Lima, as he landed the more impactful leg kicks.

Round 2

Lima starts the round with a flurry of strikes. Brown clinches, throws a knee in the clinch. As the fighters split, Lima continues with the calf kicks. Lima attempts double leg takedown, Brown defends with his back against the cage. Lima clinches on the cage with a single underhook. Brown breaks clinch, Lima spaces back. Lima attempts another takedown, with clinch work against the cage. Brown lands a right and knocks Lima out cold.

Official result: Matt Brown defeats Dhiego Lima via KO 3:02 of the 2nd round.

Check out the highlights below:

👊@IamTheImmortal ties Vitor Belfort and Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in UFC history (12) 📖#UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/Eh0QZqPD3V — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2021

