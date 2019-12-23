Jorge Masvidal Wants Minimal Critics if He Chooses to Face Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal Prefers Conor McGregor Fight Over Kamaru Usman

UFC’s BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has said time and time again that entertaining a fight with Conor McGregor would be bad for Conor. In fact, he’s gone on to say that he would absolutely bully McGregor and that the match wouldn’t even be fair. Furthermore, he said that he wouldn’t chase Conor, even though the bout has the potential of being the biggest payday in Masvidal’s long career. However, now that Conor is going to be an active member of the MMA community, Jorge thinks that fighting Conor could very well happen. And, he believes that if he decides to do that with his career, fans shouldn’t be mad about it.

For “Gamebred,” it’s very uncertain what he would like to do next in his career. After winning the BMF title at UFC 244 against Nate Diaz, his celebrity status rose dramatically. Now, Masvidal is in a position where he isn’t the UFC’s welterweight champion, but he also is holding a “title” that holds in high regard to promotional ability.

Masvidal Speaks to the Media

With those characteristics in mind, there are really only two options for Masvidal to face going forward. Jorge could only really face Conor McGregor in regards to popularity or welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to become a legitimate champion in the UFC. For Jorge, he would rather face Conor. And, he would like if fans respected that choice to make that decision.

Masvidal recently spoke to Fansided MMA. In the conversation, he revealed that he would prefer Conor over Masvidal. Next, he explained why he would rather prefer to fight the Irishman.

“What is the big deal if this guy that’s been in the sport 16 (expletive) years goes on and gets a paycheck? I’m fighting an (expletive) killer, a two-time champion, a guy that’s a sniper with his left hand – and I’m also going to make a paycheck,” said Masvidal. (via MMA Junkie)

What is Next for Gamebred

At the end of the day, only Masvidal can make the decision on what is best for his career going forward. At first, it seemed like Jorge wanted to rise to title contention. But, now that he has the BMF title, things could be in his favor.

The bout against McGregor could very well be the best for his career. As for now, Conor is booked against Donald Cerrone. Only after that bout, will Jorge be able to make his case for who is next.