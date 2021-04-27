Jorge Masvidal Willing to Face Nick Diaz in his UFC Return Fight

Although Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal, he’s still open to the idea of fighting Nick Diaz in the Stockton native’s comeback fight. After UFC 261, Dana White hinted at the possibility of Nick’s return to a UFC octagon.

UFC 261

The majority opinion from MMA fans online believed that Usman would defeat Masvidal and retain his UFC welterweight title. However, many people were expecting a long, drawn-out, 25-minute war. Instead, Kamaru knocked out Jorge with a vicious straight right hand in the second round of their fight.

The decisive blow marked the first time that Masvidal was knocked out in his 17 year career. And while Jorge wasn’t a fan of the outcome, he was a fan of the punch that put him down, claiming that it’s what makes the sport beautiful.

Masvidal on Facing Nick Diaz

Immediately after the fight, fans began to speculate what could be next for Masvidal. With the return of Diaz, fans immediately appointed Jorge as the perfect opponent. Living up to his “Gamebred” moniker, Masvidal shared that he would be down to take the fight.

“Definitely, Nick is a stud. If Nick wants to throw down I’m more than willing to throw down,” said Masvidal. “Like I said, I’m going to do it on my time, I’m not taking short notice fights, no matter who it is,” Masvidal said to ESPN on Monday. “I’m not going to do that right now. But, if Nick does want to fight towards the end of this year, what can I say, I’m here. You want to do right for your little brother? “Let’s go. I heard a lot of interviews that he wasn’t too keen on what I did to his little brother. Neither would I,” Masvidal continued. “I feel for Nick in that situation. I know what I’d wanna do if somebody did that to my little brother. So, let’s go.”

Diaz hadn’t competed since January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a no contest. There have been regular rumors of a return since, only for it to never come to fruition. Should Masvidal be his opponent for his return?