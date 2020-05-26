Jorge Masvidal Proposes “BMF Title” Rematch Against Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal Proposes Nate Diaz rematch on Twitter

The UFC’s welterweight division is in a frenzy. Not only does the division have a ton of elite fighters, but it also has some of the organization’s biggest stars. Names like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal all compete in the 170lbs division. So, it makes it extremely difficult for the matchmakers. Do they make the most competitive fights? Or, do they make the most lucrative ones? In the case of Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal, the UFC may have the best of both worlds. So, it looks like both Masvidal and Diaz are ready to run it back in a rematch.

The mixed martial arts community was torn in half with Jorge and Nate first squared off. Most of the fans thought that Masvidal won fair and square. However, Diaz fans thought that the match ended prematurely. And, that Nate gets cut up in all fights so a doctor stoppage for him shouldn’t be the reason why one of his fights ended.

A lot happened after Nate Diaz loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Jorge walked around with the UFC’s “BMF” title. While Diaz seemed to face into the background as he usually does when contracts aren’t right. Nate said that the stoppage of the match was unfair. Then, Nick Diaz stepped in and said that he would fight Jorge to avenge his brother.

Masvidal on a Rematch With Nate Diaz on Twitter

Fast forward to now, and it looks like both men are ready for the rematch. Masvidal in particular took to social media to request the rematch against Nate Diaz.

“Let’s run it back. #TheResurrection #AndStill” wrote Jorge on Twitter.

Nate responds back.. hinting he’s ready for the rematch:

Pull-up then: said by Nate

Masvidal swiflty responds back:

Hope you upgraded your abs routine #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/pReZQPhKFp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 25, 2020

“Hope you upgraded your abs routine #supernecessary.”

Making the Matchup

If Masvidal and Diaz were to run it back, who would fans favor in the matchup? Also, should the matchup be for the BMF title that the UFC said would never be defended? The matchup is fun and doesn’t hold up the division, so why not make it?