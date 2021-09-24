(VIdeo) Jorge Masvidal Uses Iconic Flying Knee to KO Chris Jericho at AEW Rampage

Jorge Masvidal carried the popularity of his trademark flying knee on Ben Askren into the world of professional wrestling. On the last episode of All Elite Wrestling’s AEW Dynamite, Masvidal served up a flying knee to the face of wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

Masvidal Uses Iconic Flying Knee on Chris Jericho

Masvidal made his flying knee famous on the night of his record-breaking KO of Ben Askren, which happened in five seconds at UFC 239. The strike became so renowned that it became immortalized at American Top Team, the home training gym of Masvidal. The facility hired one artist in particular, Ross Baines, to paint the image.

The iconic movie was the catalyst for the 2019 “KO of the Year” and Masvidal’s massive rise to stardom. This is why when Jorge appeared at AEW, he used the move inside of the ring.

He replicated the exact sequence of knocking out Askren. Instead, this time, it was in front of a sold-out pro wrestling crowd. The building screamed “OHHH” in unison as Jorge connected with the maneuver.

Tony Khan Speaks About Masvidal’s AEW Appearance

AEW’s CEO, Tony Khan, spoke about Masvidal’s appearance on his program. Additionally, he further explained that Jorge could potentially be a fixture within the organization at some point down the road.

Tony Khan on Jorge Masvidal’s second #AEW appearance: “It was a big deal for him to come here — and who knows …” pic.twitter.com/CWqxKdBsUO — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 6, 2021

“Jorge comes ‘cause he loves wrestling. He likes having a good time. I think he likes me, I like Jorge a lot and it’s fun having him here. So, it’s really an honour to have Jorge Masvidal. I mean, Jorge is such a cool guy. “I can’t tell you what a nice person he is, and he’s always really been good to me like not when we’re at shows but just around Florida and stuff. And it was a big deal for him to come here, and who knows?”

Do fans believe that Masvidal could make a complete transition to professional wrestling? Additionally, should Jorge make more wrestling appearances in the meantime?