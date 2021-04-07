Jorge Masvidal Says He Beat The Dog Sh*t Out Of Nate Diaz, Rematch Will Eventually Happen

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will eventually collide in a rematch.

Masvidal headlines the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view event taking place April 24 when he challenges Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in a rematch.

Diaz, meanwhile, returns to action at UFC 262 when he faces Leon Edwards in a five-round co-main event on May 15.

Of course, Diaz’s last fight was against Masvidal when they fought for the BMF title in the UFC 244 headliner back in November 2019.

Despite Masvidal dominating the majority of the proceedings, the fight had an unsatisfactory conclusion as the doctor called an end to the contest following the third round due to a cut above Diaz’s eye.

Both fighters have since spoken of a rematch but nothing has come to fruition since. As far as Masvidal is concerned, he has no idea why it didn’t happen.

However, he believes the result will be the same.

“Beat the dog sh*t out of him,” Masvidal told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani of the first Diaz fight. “Another man had to step in and say, ‘You can’t beat this guy no more because you will kill him.’ “… My camp was talking to his camp. It didn’t happen. I don’t know what the exact logistics are. He didn’t like the date, maybe he thought about it even more and he’s like, ‘This guy’s gonna destroy my face again’ and maybe he wants to have a modeling career or something. I don’t know.”

Masvidal: Rematch Will Happen

That said, Masvidal expects to run things back with Diaz.

When it will happen is another question, but “Gamebred” seems confident that there will be a rematch with Diaz.

“I told him I’d run it back, so you can believe that,” Masvidal added. “We’re running it back. I don’t know when it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna be this year of the next fight right after this, I don’t know. But guaranteed, we’re running it back at some point. “As long as he says yes, I am more than willing to break his face, his ribs and his spirit again.”

You can watch the full interview below: