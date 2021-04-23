Jorge Masvidal Launches “Gamebred Fighting Champinoship,” a Bare-Knuckle MMA League

Jorge Masvidal and his fighting spirit can be traced back to bare-knuckle fighting in his home state of Florida. Now, Masvidal has announced that he will be launching a bare-knuckle MMA fighting league named after one of his many fighting nicknames.

Masvidal became an online sensation during the height of backyard fighting on Youtube. Specifically, in the city of Miami, Florida. The likes of many from that time make their way to professional mixed martial arts. Names like Masvidal, Kimbo Slice, Alex Caceres, and Dada 5000 are to name a few.

Recently, Dada 5000 stated that he would be starting his bare-knuckle promotion. Now, Masvidal has since said the same and followed the trail, introducing Gamebred Fighting Championships.

Masvidal Announces Bare-Knuckle MMA Promotion

Jorge announced on social media. In a post, he stated that he would search for the best bare-knuckle fighters for a bare-knuckle MMA event that’s expected to happen in Miami.

“Huge news for true fight fans. As me and the one and only @anuel have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA. That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25. Every fighter will be outfitted by Anuel’s clothing Brand which translated in English means “Real Until Death” #andnew #realhastalamuerte Gamebred Fighting Championship,” wrote Masvidal.

Partnering with Anuel

Additionally, Masvidal is pairing up Puerto Rican rapper Anuel to bring the fight league to fruition. Plus, Anuel’s clothing line “Real Until Death” will be the official outfitter of clothing for the fighters signed to the promotion.

For now, Masvidal is gearing up to face Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 261. Ironically, the card will take place in the state of Florida.

In the meantime, are fight fans excited for Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion?