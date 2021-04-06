Dada 5000 Returns to Combat Sports in Bare-Knuckle Boxing

Fans who have wondered where Dada 5000 has been will not have to look any further. After competing in one of the weirdest MMA matchups against Kimbo Slice, Dada 5000, aka Dhafir Harris, will make his return to the world of televised combat sports in the form of bare-knuckle boxing.

Dada 5000 is known as a legend in the world of backyard street fighting. Like Slice, Dada is well-known in Florida and became an internet sensation due to his no-holds-barred street fight videos.

Dada 5000 vs. Kimbo Slice

Eventually, both Harris and Kimbo would meet in Bellator MMA. The street legends took their street fighting style from the backyard to the big screen at Bellator 149 on February 19, 2016.

Ironically, before the fight, Dada 5000 spoke about pure aggression. Furthermore, he would use explosiveness to throw heavy knockout blows before the war.

However, both fighters ran out of gas almost immediately. Two minutes into the fight, both competitors looked like they were throwing punches underwater. Shockingly, the war maintained for two more rounds, as progressing “boos” from the fans echoed louder each passing second.

Dada 5000 would collapse on the floor, and Kimbo initially won via TKO. However, the fight’s aftermath later announced that Kimbo Slice tested positive for steroids, and the result overturned the battle to no contest.

Dada 5000 Bare Knuckle Boxing

Now, the warrior known as Dada 5000 will return to Bare Knuckle boxing in a new promotion entitled “BYB,” or backyard brawls, in which Dada has partial ownership.

A New Promotion BYB announced today a Bare Knuckle event with former PRIDE/Strikeforce/Bellator veteran Sergey Kharitonov faces former UFC/KSW James McSweeney in April 17th Other names like Dada 5000, Juan Pina, Rene Rodriguez and Askar Mozharov are expected to compete. pic.twitter.com/ayajs1yKAW — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) March 26, 2021

“People identify with us because we came from backyard brawling on the dark side of Miami,” said Dada in the press release. “Backyard is where we came from and bare-knuckles fighting is the next step in the evolution of fighting. We started this (BYB), fighting in the mud, this wasn’t done overnight. We were the first, people came to the backyard to watch, and now I’m inviting everybody on our journey. “I was a promoter before being a fighter. I started a business and BYB Brawl is going to be the biggest combat sport. People may think this is kind of nuts, but they do feel it’s going to blow up.”

At the moment, it is unknown who Dada 5000 will face in his return to the world of combat sports. However, fans should expect a spectacle as the number of combat sports leagues appears at an all-time high.