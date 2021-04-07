Marvin Vettori Warns Jake Paul To “Stay In Your Own Lane And Do Your Own Sh*t.”

‘The Italian Dream’ Marvin Vettori is set to headline UFC Vegas 23 this coming weekend.

Whilst the hard-hitting middleweight is no doubt focused on his upcoming opponent, Kevin Holland, he has also let his thoughts on Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul be known.

Jake Paul is set to compete against former wrestler and MMA fighter Ben Askren on April 17th. The bout will headline a Triller Fight Club card, despite Paul only holding a 2-0 professional boxing record. It is also worth noting that those two wins were against a fellow YouTuber, and a former NBA player, neither with a history in boxing.

Vettori recently posted the following on Twitter:

“This Jake Paul bullsh*t is so disrespectful to all the real fighters F*ck whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game. Hope I had the chance to punk this bitch in any training or fight. Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this.”

This Jake Paul bullshit is so disrespectful to all the real fighters

Fuck whoever is always trying to take shortcuts especially in this game

Hope I had the chance to punk this bitch in any training or fight

Blood sweat and tears is what this game is about and he’s none of this — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) January 28, 2021

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Vettori went into further detail about his thoughts on Paul’s immediate rise in boxing promotion. As much as he resents Jake Paul, Vettori also blames the media for pushing Paul into the spotlight. He had the following to say:

“It’s bad, it’s disrespectful. The most disrespectful is also this bullsh*t ass media that I’ve seen all over where they give him credit. With media, it’s a give and take, but at the end of the day the silver lining of every media should be informing. It’s lost. It’s lost by far in general. It could be anything, it could news, it could be MMA. It could be anything. It’s kind of sad to see this. They’re just after any kind of clickbait to put on the news, and the content is just sh*t and it’s getting sh*ttier. It’s sad.” “To see that people are just jumping on some YouTube like that,” Vettori said. “It’s just sad. There’s people out there who have been giving their whole life to this game, and this guy has been f*king around with other little kids until he came a little famous. Then to try to jump into fighting other [YouTubers], whatever it is, not fighters and picking and choosing. Even just making more money, it’s just disrespectful”

However, Vettori is not averse to stepping in the octagon with Jake Paul himself. If Paul wants to face some real fighters, Vettori states that he could even fight against some of the featherweights from his gym in Huntington. He stated the following:

“Just tell him, somebody go get him and I want to make it a surprise. I want to show you something. Just bring him to Huntington. Once he steps in that door, we just lock the door. Trust me, we wouldn’t be unfair. It’s not like we would jump him or something but it’s just like you want to experiencing fighting? Good. Get into the cage and I’ll be glad to welcome him.” “I can send some 145’er that would smash him. It’s all right. It’s the world we live in these days. You can’t do much about it. You just stay in your own lane and do your own sh*t. That’s it really.”

If Paul was geneuntly interested in a fight with a seasoned pro like Vettori, ‘The Italian Dream’ is more than happy to throw down. He would even do it for free.

“I’m all about it,” Vettori said. “Like I said, I’ll basically do it for free. I would.”