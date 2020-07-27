Crazy bodybuilder, turned MMA fighter Martyn Ford is one of the most physically menacing people on the planet. It would seem that he is considering returning to MMA, after a recent BJJ training session.

Standing at 6’8, sporting a shaved head and overly muscular physique, and covered head to toe in tattoos, Martyn Ford is one of the most unique looking people alive. The bodybuilder has been able to find a career in the acting industry, even being a part of the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 film. However he also considered transitioning to MMA, notoriously trying to fight another massive man, dubbed the Iranian Hulk, but that bout has yet to come to fruition.

Martyn Ford Sports A Gi For Some BJJ Training

It would appear that Martyn Ford is beginning to get back to training for his MMA debut. Although there has still yet to be any information on when this may be, the “Scariest Man on the Planet” recently took to Instagram to show that he is training again. The Polish monster was seen wearing a gi, apparently at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training session.

Ford was there to join in on the reopening of the Gracie Barra academy, in the UK. He looks enormous standing next to his training partner and the owner of the gym, Thomas Bracher. Sure, size may not matter in BJJ, as we have seen numerous times, but there is no way that training with this beast of a man is easy.

Not only has Ford been training BJJ, but he is apparently looking to work with some legit fighters as well. A few days after these training posts, he followed up with what appeared to be a photo shoot for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Here he is standing alongside Bellator’s Michael “Venum” Page, saying that he looks forward to the two training together.

How do you think Martyn Ford will look when he finally makes his MMA debut?