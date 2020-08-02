Up next in Vegas is the co-main event of the evening, Joanne Calderwood (14-4) faces off against Jennifer Maia (17-6-1) in what could decide the next title challenger in the women’s flyweight division.

Round 1

Maia takes the center of the cage and lands a low kick. Calderwood lands a front kick and pushes Maia back. Nice counter left hand from Maia. Calderwood lands another push kick but eats a body-head combination from Maia. Head kick blocked by Maia who then lands a one-two. Another combination lands for Maia. Calderwood catches a kick from Maia and takes her down. Maia controls the wrist of Calderwood from the back and tries to set up a triangle. Maia lands some elbows from the bottom and attacks an armbar. Maia rolls with the armbar and Calderwood has no choice but to tap.

Official results: Jennifer Maia wins by way submission due to an armbar at 4m29s of the very first round.

Check the highlights below:

UPSET! 🇧🇷 Jennifer Maia shocks Calderwood w/ a RD 1 sub. Main event is next ➡️ LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/1vObSH0Lhj — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020