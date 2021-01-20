Joanne Calderwood Relates Jessica Eye to a “School Bully”

Joanne Calderwood is not a fan of her opponent Jessica Eye. Calderwood will fight Eye on January 23rd at UFC 257 on Fight Island. In the past, Eye has taken subtle shots at Jojo, possibly hinting that the pair do not get along. Nonetheless, recently Jessica explained to the media that she doesn’t have issues with anyone. Jojo, however, isn’t buying it and thinks of Jessica Eye as a school bully.

Joanne Calderwood Calls Jessica Eye a Bully

Calderwood recently spoke to the media. During the conversation, she spoke about her upcoming matchup against Eye. However, before talking about the fight itself, she spoke about their personal relationship.

“I don’t really like her,” said Calderwood in response to if she enjoys Jessica Eye as a person. “I feel like she walks around like the school bully. Looking forward to our fight, though.”

Eye Speaks on the Beef

Eye and Calderwood have a history of taking shots at one another on social media. Despite their online beef, Eye truly believes that there is no grudge between her and Calderwood. During her media run, she explained that if anyone has issues with her, more than likely those problems are internal.

“I don’t have beef with anybody,” said Eye. “If you have beef with me, it’s probably because you don’t like yourself and I’ve said something about you that you don’t like about yourself. “To be honest, I really didn’t know there was an animosity but I guess that’s what happens when you are argue with people via social media. I don’t really feel there’s a beef. If that’s what’s going to get her out of bed to come fight me, OK. How do you have beef with another fighter? She never did anything to me. I don’t even know her. Come on, now.”

Regardless of the severity of their issues, both ladies will be able to settle their differences on Fight Island.