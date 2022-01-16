Katlyn Chookagian Outstrikes Jennifer Maia, Gets Decision Win – UFC Vegas 46 Results (Highlights)

Top flyweight contenders Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia meet again at UFC Vegas 46. They look to earn what may be another title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

Round 1:

Jennifer Maia puts on the pressure against Chookagian to begin the fight. She closes the distance with calf kicks on Chookagian. Chookagian looks to keep her at bay with teep kicks to the body. Chookagian opens up with some crisp boxing. Maia bruises up the left eye of Chookagian with her punches.

As Maia goes in for a combo, Chookagian gets a body lock in the clinch and earns a takedown. Chookagian gets top control 3 minutes into the round. ‘Blonde fighter’ holds this position for two minutes, pressing Maia into the cage. Maia gets up, round ends.

Round 2:

Maia loads up and lands a right hand. Chookagian clinches again and gets to the body lock position. Chookagian is unable to get a takedown on Maia this time around with Maia separating completely. Chookagian outboxes the aggressive Maia on the feet, countering well. Maia clinches Chookagian up against the cage.

They separate. Chookagian finds a home with her strikes, landing a beautiful headkick and then a knee. Maia goes for a takedown, which Chookagian defends and attempts a takedown of her own. She gets the back of Maia who looks for a rear-naked choke. Round ends.

Round 3:

Maia comes out aggressive as ever. Chookagian finds her shots, battering Maia with punches. The jab continues to land for Chookagian. Chookagian lands 1-2’s over and over. Chookagian clinches but the two aren’t in there for long. Maia continues to throw duos of looping punches but most of them don’t find their target.

Chookagian continues to pick apart Maia from a distance and in the pocket. Maia still looks for the knockout but is spamming the same combos over and over again, making her predictable. Fight ends.

Official Result: Katlyn Chookagian defeats Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27 x)

