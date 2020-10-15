Matchmaking for Khamzat Chimaev in the current UFC climate seems more difficult than easy. Top-ranked fighters in the division don’t feel like they benefit from the fight. On the other hand, the organization is ready to turn Chimaev into a headlining act, and can only do so against formidable competition. While Khamzat believes that everybody is ducking him, Neil Magny is offering to fight the hot prospect, due to the rest of the division’s inactivity.

Khamzat Attempts Nate Diaz Fight

Khamzat tweeted that he would like to face Nick Diaz after his scheduled bout at UFC Vegas 11. However, Nick wasn’t the only target on his hit list. Now, Chimaev is also targeting Nate Diaz as well. Although it seems like every ranked fighter on the roster is on Khamzat’s radar. He took to social media to respond to a tweet from Nate, who likes to remind the world that he defeated Conor McGregor. And, while it seems like fighters don’t want the challenge of Khamzat in front of them, Neil Magny isn’t backing down.

Magny Offers to Fight Khamzat

Magny is currently the #10 ranked Welterweight in the world. He spoke with Ariel Helwani in regard to the state of the 170lb division, as well as fighting Chimaev.

UFC still searching for an opponent for Khamzat Chimaev. Some rumblings that it will be Neil Magny, who volunteered to fight him. He told me today he hasn’t been formally offered the fight yet, but he’ll likely take it, if they do. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/BQVHXRcKqH — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 14, 2020

“I would love to fight one more time this year,” said Magny. Ideally, a fight against Chiesa or Wonderboy makes the most sense, but these guys are MIA. So, taking on the biggest prospect (referencing Khamzat) is the next best option.”

Eliminating a Log Jam

Inactivity at the top of the division is currently causing a logjam. Fighters like Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns are doing their best to stay put in hopes of having the next crack at the champion. While Nate Diaz, Wonderboy Thompson, and Michael Chiesa all remain relatively inactive.

The division will only move forward if the ranked guys begin to fight each other, or, give the hungry and unranked fighters a chance to move up the rankings.