Khamzat Chimaev basically called out everyone under the sun after his first three UFC wins, including Colby Covington. The former interim welterweight champ is down to fight him, but only after he gets a few more wins.

Covington has been on a war path lately, taking out Tyron Woodley and making a ton of enemies along the way. His comments about Black Lives Matter have been the main talking point after that win, but he has also been talking a mad game in order to secure his next fight. In particular, he is looking to face his rival Jorge Masvidal, or have a rematch with champ Kamaru Usman for the title.

Colby Covington Down To Fight Khamzat Chimaev

Someone that Colby Covington is not necessarily opposed to fighting is red hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev. Speaking with Submission Radio, Colby explained that he was vaguely familiar with the undefeated Dagestani, who called out a plethora of fighters including him. However before the former interim champ would fight Chimaev, he thinks that the prospect needs to get some wins over some ranked fighters.

“I don’t even know who that is man,” Covington said. “I remember them saying there was some kid on my prelims that was fighting and he had a bunch of hype on him. He hadn’t fought anybody that’s ranked in the top 50 in the world. They didn’t even bring me into the building before the co-main event, so I didn’t see the prelims and this kid that you talk of, but if he gets some ranked wins and becomes somebody, come see me. “I’m the greatest fighter in the world. I’m not looking to avoid anybody, I’m looking to beat anybody and everybody in the way. You want to bring the hype machine behind these kids and think that they’re great, and this and that. That hype machine will get halted in a second if they come see Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.”

