Gleison Tibau Wins Surprising Split Decision Against Rory MacDonald – PFL 5 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight contest between Rory MacDonald and Gleison Tibau is taking place now (Thursday, June 17, 2021) at PFL 5.

Round 1

MacDonald throws some jabs early on. Tibau misses with a combination. MacDonald lands a front kick to the belly. Good footwork from MacDonald early on. Another kick from MacDonald who is using his reach to his advantage. Tibau misses an overhand left. MacDonald lands another body kick and partially receives a spinning back kick from Tibau. Tibau blocks a head kick and lands a left. The action is stopped after an accidental eye poke on Tibau who seems to be in real pain. Tibau is able to continue. Tibau lands a left hand. MacDonald goes for a single leg but defends well as he lands strikes on MacDonald. MacDonald avoids a big left from Tibau and clinches him up against the fence soon after. They separate. MacDonald lands a front kick to the body again and follows it up with another soon after. MacDonald goes for the takedown and ends up taking Tibau’s back. He looks to sink in the rear naked choke but Tibau escapes.

Have to score that to MacDonald. 10-9.

Round 2

MacDonald goes right for the takedown and gets Tibau down. He has the front headlock on Tibau but the latter gets to his feet. Tibau almost gets taken down again but manages to escape and they return to striking. MacDonald starts to land some body shots. However, he sees his single leg attempt defended by Tibau. MacDonald lands a head kick but Tibau eats it. Tibau eats a front body kick soon after. MacDonald’s single leg attempt is telegraphed and easily defended. MacDonald lands a body shot but receives an uppercut from Tibau. Tibau catches a body kick from MacDonald but lets go. MacDonald fails on another takedown attempt. Tibau misses a spinning backfist but defends a takedown attempt from MacDonald soon after. MacDonald lands another head kick. MacDonald is complaining of an eye poke as Tibau starts to pour on the pressure. The round ends.

I give that to MacDonald but Tibau did well. 20-18.

Round 3

Tibau blocks a head kick from MacDonald. MacDonald ditches a single leg attempt. Tibau accidentally eye pokes MacDonald this time but the action continues. MacDonald lands a leg kick but receives some damage in the pocket. Tibau’s high kick attempt is blocked. MacDonald lands a right to the body but misses a front kick afterwards. MacDonald is pressuring Tibau now but Tibau is still in this as he threatens with a counter left. Tibau misses two hooks. Another eye poke this time from MacDonald but Tibau is able to continue much quicker this time. Tibau sprawls on another takedown attempt but receives a leg kick soon after. MacDonald lands a jab and continues to show good footwork as he evades the overhand from Tibau. Tibau misses a left hook. Tibau catches a body kick but is unable to land a counter strike. Tibau partially lands a counter left but isn’t able to land more in succession as MacDonald evades. Tibau misses a jumping body kick to end the fight.

Very close round but I just about give it to MacDonald. 30-27 MacDonald.

Official result: Gleison Tibau defeats Rory MacDonald via split decision (29-28. 28-29, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

Rory closes out the 1st round in dominant fashion!#2021PFL5 pic.twitter.com/QwtW85JCZP — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2021