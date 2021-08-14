Ray Cooper III Wrestles Rory MacDonald To Unanimous Decision Win – PFL 7 Results (Highlights)

Ray Cooper III clinched another championship fight after outpointing Rory MacDonald at PFL 7 on Saturday night.

It was all Cooper as he outwrestled and outworked the former Bellator welterweight champion over three rounds in their 170-pound contest.

By the end of the fight, everyone knew who was the winner as all three judges scored it 30-27 in favor of the 2019 PFL welterweight champion who will make his third PFL final in a row.

Cooper will now face Magomed Magomedkerimov in what will be a rematch. Magomedkerimov won their first meeting via submission back in December 2018.

MacDonald, meanwhile, drops to 1-2 in the PFL with three defeats in his last four fights overall.

Check out the highlights below:

