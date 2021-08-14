 Skip to Content

Ray Cooper III Wrestles Rory MacDonald To Unanimous Decision Win – PFL 7 Results (Highlights)

MacDonald dropped to 1-2 in his PFL career after getting outpointed by Cooper over three rounds at PFL 7. Cooper will advance to his third straight PFL final.

Ray Cooper III clinched another championship fight after outpointing Rory MacDonald at PFL 7 on Saturday night.

It was all Cooper as he outwrestled and outworked the former Bellator welterweight champion over three rounds in their 170-pound contest.

By the end of the fight, everyone knew who was the winner as all three judges scored it 30-27 in favor of the 2019 PFL welterweight champion who will make his third PFL final in a row.

Cooper will now face Magomed Magomedkerimov in what will be a rematch. Magomedkerimov won their first meeting via submission back in December 2018.

MacDonald, meanwhile, drops to 1-2 in the PFL with three defeats in his last four fights overall.

Check out the highlights below:

