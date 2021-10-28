Ray Cooper III Sleeps Magomed Magomedkerimov In Comeback Win – PFL World Championship 2021 Results (Highlights)

Ray Cooper III is a PFL champion once again.

Cooper took on Magomed Magomedkerimov in a rematch for the PFL welterweight championship at PFL 10 on Wednesday night from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla

It was a back-and-forth contest that saw Cooper almost finished by Magomedkerimov in the third round. However, Cooper managed to somehow survive before cracking Magomedkerimov a few seconds later.

Cooper went for the kill and it was a right hand that eventually slept Magomedkerimov.

As a result, Cooper not only got revenge on Magomedkerimov, but also became a two-time PFL welterweight champion. Not to mention $1 million richer.

Official Result: Ray Cooper III def. Magomed Magomedkerimov via KO (punch) at 3:02 of Round 3 to win PFL welterweight tournament

Check out the highlights below:

Now Ray Cooper III shows off his own wrestling game!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/na96tql6LB — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

The 3rd round gets underway! How do you have scored through 2 rounds?#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/CTlIX2zQvt — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Magomed catches Ray Cooper III and Ray secures a takedown but is unable to keep Magomed down#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/AkX1aAABqb — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021