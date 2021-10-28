Ray Cooper III Sleeps Magomed Magomedkerimov In Comeback Win – PFL World Championship 2021 Results (Highlights)

Ray Cooper III is a PFL champion once again.
Cooper took on Magomed Magomedkerimov in a rematch for the PFL welterweight championship at PFL 10 on Wednesday night from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla
It was a back-and-forth contest that saw Cooper almost finished by Magomedkerimov in the third round. However, Cooper managed to somehow survive before cracking Magomedkerimov a few seconds later.
Cooper went for the kill and it was a right hand that eventually slept Magomedkerimov.
As a result, Cooper not only got revenge on Magomedkerimov, but also became a two-time PFL welterweight champion. Not to mention $1 million richer.
Official Result: Ray Cooper III def. Magomed Magomedkerimov via KO (punch) at 3:02 of Round 3 to win PFL welterweight tournament
Check out the highlights below:
