Ray Cooper III Sleeps Magomed Magomedkerimov In Comeback Win – PFL World Championship 2021 Results (Highlights)

Cooper not only got revenge on Magomedkerimov in their rematch, but became a two-time PFL welterweight champion in the process.

Ray Cooper III is a PFL champion once again.

Cooper took on Magomed Magomedkerimov in a rematch for the PFL welterweight championship at PFL 10 on Wednesday night from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla

It was a back-and-forth contest that saw Cooper almost finished by Magomedkerimov in the third round. However, Cooper managed to somehow survive before cracking Magomedkerimov a few seconds later.

Cooper went for the kill and it was a right hand that eventually slept Magomedkerimov.

As a result, Cooper not only got revenge on Magomedkerimov, but also became a two-time PFL welterweight champion. Not to mention $1 million richer.

Official Result: Ray Cooper III def. Magomed Magomedkerimov via KO (punch) at 3:02 of Round 3 to win PFL welterweight tournament

Check out the highlights below:

