Tai Chi Master Gets Flatlined In 30 Seconds By Amateur MMA Fighter (VIDEO)

Ma Baoguo Fails at Using Tai Chi Against Amateur MMA Fighter

The world seems to be full of “martial arts masters” who insist their practices work against fighters. Unfortunately for Ma Baoguo, a 69-year old Tai Chi master, he tried his luck against an amateur MMA fighter, and things did not go according to his plans.

Situations like this definetly give you mixed emotions to watch unfold. It is generally silly to think that most of the techniques would work in a real world scenario. On the other hand, people like Ma Baoguo devote their entire life to this art, and genuinely believe in its effectiveness.

That is what led Baoguo to try to defend his martial arts, by entering a tournament. Unfortunately, as this video shows, he did not last long in said tournament. When he came face to face with an amateur MMA fighter who is 20 years younger than him, it only took about 30 seconds for Ma’s fate to be sealed.

Watch the video below

As you can see in the video, it does not take much at all for Ma Baoguo to fall. He gets dropped with two glancing blows, before he gets stiffened by a clean overhand right. It actually took longer to wake the elderly man up from his knockout, than the actual fight took.

While it is easy to be sympathetic to Baoguo, there are some things to remember. This is the same man who called out UFC champion Weili Zhang, saying he can beat her in a fight. You can respect how devoted he is to the art, but he clearly does not understand how real fighting works at all.

