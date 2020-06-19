UFC Welterweight Lyman Good has had an extremely difficult 2020 like many others. First, he was the first UFC fighter on the roster to test positive for COVID-19. Then, Good was faced with the unfortunate and tragic passing of his father. With Father’s Day upon us, Good took a moment to speak to the media about the passing of his father days before his fight this weekend.

Lyman Good Speaks About Father’s Passing

UFC Vegas 3 is happening this weekend. During the event at the UFC Apex Center, Lyman is scheduled to face Belal Muhammad. With the big fight happening a day before Father’s Day, Good spoke with media about contracting COVD-19 and dealing with the loss of his father.

“It’s definitely been a long road. A few weeks ago, my father had passed away, so it’s been a roller coaster ride emotionally, physically – you know, on all levels,” said Good. “But for me, one of the things we’re trained in as martial artists is how to maintain integrity of your focus. Stay the path no matter what happens and stay the course because, at the end of it, you’re going to feel a lot better about yourself knowing that you stuck to your path, you trained hard, and then you kept at it. So I’m definitely looking forward to this fight. I’m excited to go out there and make everybody proud.”

Good Speaks About Coronavirus

Then. Good spoke about his dealings with the coronavirus.

“I felt it in my energy because I was very fatigued. I just felt a lot of achiness and stuff. Went through a lot of symptoms with pretty much what you’re hearing out there, but I think it was a blessing for me to at the time have been training for a fight because I think the health from that camp got me through the COVID virus a little easier than most people.”

UFC on ESPN 11 airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex on June 20th.