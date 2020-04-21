Lyman Good is the UFC’s First Public Coronavirus Case

Lyman Good Becomes the UFC’s First Public Coronavirus Case

UFC President Dana White has stated on multiple occasions that the UFC will be the first sport back that will be fully operational. Virtually every aspect of sports and entertainment has been put on hold until the calming down of the global virus the world is facing. Each sport and area of entertainment has its members directly infected with the virus. Now, the UFC’s Lyman Good, has become the first public fighter to test positive for the fires.

Good competes in the UFC’s stacked welterweight division. Known as “The American Cyborg,” Lyman has an impressive 21-5 professional record. Good was presumed to face Belal Muhammad on April 18th at UFC 249. However, Good had to pull out of the fight.

Good Speaks about Beating the Virus

Initially, Lyman told the UFC that he was injured. But, after speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, he admitted that he tested positive for COVID-19. It’s almost important to note that Good has since recovered from the virus 100%.

“I knew something was up. I know my body. I’ve been through it all,” said Good. I’ve been through a lot of injuries and a lot of other things. But this was different. As a professional athlete, we’re always constantly pushing our bodies. For me, my body was like my point check to see how physically I feel and everything. And my body just wasn’t there at all. “My real concern was really just my teammates, my coaches and anyone I was exposed to. God forbid they get it, they spread it, and someone else gets sick really bad. I would feel responsible,” Good said.

The UFC’s Plans Moving Forward

Now that the UFC has its first public case of the virus, will Disney be hesitant to allow the UFC to put on any more events shortly? Or will they treat it as a one-off case and continue with business as usual?