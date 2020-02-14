Ray Longo Believes Dominick Reyes Beat Jon Jones at UFC 247

Ray Longo Thinks Reyes Clearly Defeated Jon Jones

It’s getting tiresome, but the time to sound off on the UFC 247 main event is not over yet. It seems like every single human on the planet has an opinion when it comes to the outcome of Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes. The judges scored the bout for Jon. The mixed martial arts community seems to have scored the bout for Reyes. Now, MMA coach Ray Logo decided to share his opinion on the match stating that Reyes definitely won the fight in his eyes.

Another interesting tidbit that occurred from the outcome of UFC 247 was that not too many people know exactly how fights are scored. Regardless of the eye test, there are many factors that go into scoring a fight. Significant strikes, effective grappling, takedowns, and octagon control are the most important factors when scoring. And, it’s important to note that all scoring happens by round. This means that it’s important to factor in what happens during each round and score individually per five minutes.

Longo Speaks about UFC 247

For Ray Longo, it is very important to note the scoring of individual rounds. Which is something he more than likely believes was discredited for those who scored the bout for Jones. He spoke on the Anik & Florian podcast and explained why he believes Reyes won.

“First off is, great fight by Jon Jones,” said Ray. “I really became a fan, he looked great in the fight. He was forcing, he did a great job of walking forward and eating those shots. “But, he unequivocally lost rounds one through three. And to his own admission, he thinks he won cause of the takedowns and there were no takedowns in one through three. So we know you won four and five but it’s a round-by-round basis. What do the championship rounds have to do with anything? Now to that, if it was a PRIDE fight Jon Jones unequivocally wins that fight cause they put a lot of emphasis on how you finish. We get it but when you’re scoring round-to-round, and we know that’s the way they score, how does Jones win that fight?” finished Longo.

Assessing UFC 247

