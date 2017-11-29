LOL Rizin. Gabi Garcia is matched-up with 53-year-old pro wrestler Shinobu Kandori at NYE event

Rizin had just out-Rizin’d themselves. Even the floating ghosts of Pride fights gone-by are like “um damn maybe Gabi Garcia should face a more legit opponent”.

When the mythical ghosts of JMMA are questioning your match making practices there may be a problem. On New Year’s Eve weekend in Japan, Gabi Garcia may actually kill someone in the ring.

Last year at this time Garcia was paired with 50-year-old pro wrestler Yumiko Hotta and the results were lopsided boarding on hilarious. So how does the team at Rizin top themselves this year? Book the unbeaten, 209 pound Jiu-jitsu black belt Gabi Gracia vs. 53-year-old pro wrestler Shinobu Kandori.

LOL. Fucking. Brilliant. For the record Kandori weighs 165 pounds and last fought MMA in 2000. This should end well.