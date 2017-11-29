MMA Rundown

LOL Rizin. Gabi Garcia is matched-up with 53-year-old pro wrestler Shinobu Kandori at NYE event

·
0 0 1.1k 0
Gabi Garcia vs. can
Share61
+1

Rizin had just out-Rizin’d themselves. Even the floating ghosts of Pride fights gone-by are like “um damn maybe Gabi Garcia should face a more legit opponent”.

When the mythical ghosts of JMMA are questioning your match making practices there may be a problem. On New Year’s Eve weekend in Japan, Gabi Garcia may actually kill someone in the ring.

Last year at this time Garcia was paired with 50-year-old pro wrestler Yumiko Hotta and the results were lopsided boarding on hilarious. So how does the team at Rizin top themselves this year? Book the unbeaten, 209 pound Jiu-jitsu black belt Gabi Gracia vs. 53-year-old pro wrestler Shinobu Kandori.

LOL. Fucking. Brilliant. For the record Kandori weighs 165 pounds and last fought MMA in 2000. This should end well.

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
Share61
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments