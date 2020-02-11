Derrick Lewis Reveals Potentially ‘Life Or Death’ Medical Situation After UFC 247

Derrick Lewis Reveals Medical Concerns Under Investigation

Derrick Lewis scored a big win over the weekend, at UFC 247. However following the fight, he has revealed some medical issues that could be potentially life threatening.

Lewis is one of the most fan-favorite fighters in the UFC’s heavyweight division. His funny and charismatic personality, and exciting fight style (along with his hot balls) has earned him quite the following of fans interested in seeing him compete. This carried over into his UFC 247 bout with Ilir Latifi. Although it was a close affair, Lewis would walk away with the decision victory, making it two in a row for the Black Beast.

Following the fight, Lewis expressed interest in perhaps being on deck, for the upcoming UFC Columbus main event, if anything were to happen. However, when speaking with Ariel Helwani on Monday, he revealed that this might not be able to happen. According to him, there were some adverse findings in some of his medicals prior to the bout, which are potentially life threatening.

“My coach wanted me to get something checked out that came up in my medicals and stuff like that that’s been hindering my training,” Lewis said. “We’re really supposed to be keeping it on the down-low, but I got to get it checked out. The UFC doctors know what it is, and the doctors here in Houston already know what it is as well. So it’s just something that’s been going on that I still got to get addressed.”

As for how serious this undisclosed ailment may be, Lewis did not mince words.

“Oh yeah, it’s real like life or death situation serious,” Lewis said. “I’m dead serious. Yeah, yes. I’m dead serious. It’s something that happens to a lot of athletes, it don’t matter if you’re healthy or not. It’s something that still can happen to you at the drop of a hat. That’s all I can say.”

Derrick Lewis goes on to explain that while he is not worried, he has a meeting with doctors next week to figure out what is going on. Hopefully it ends up not being too serious, and he will be back to action soon.