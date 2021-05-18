 Skip to Content

Derrick Lewis Reveals Why he Hates Francis Nganou:” “He makes me look fat when I stand next to him so f*ck him”

Derrick Lewis revealed that the reason why he doesn't like Francis Ngannou is, is because he's physically fit and makes Lewis feel fat

Finally, MMA fans have found out why UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis can’t stand Francis Ngannou. Besides being the heavyweight champion, Ngannou is also incredibly physically fit. Lewis isn’t a fan of that, mainly because he feels fat in comparison to Ngannou. 

While Ngannou is celebrating his heavyweight title, Lewis makes jokes and winding up the fans on social media. Because of Ngannou’s hard work, he’s become UFC Champion. And because of Lewis’s personality, he struck a deal with Popeye’s that would grant him free chicken for life.

Derrick Lewis Explains Hating Francis Ngannou

Despite their different personalities, both men are hungry. And although Francis currently holds the UFC title, Derrick still wants a taste of it. Recently, Lewis spoke to the media about his upcoming rematch against Ngannou for the title. It was then that he revealed why he dislikes Francis Ngannou. 

“He makes me look fat when I stand next to him so f*ck him,” Lewis said during an interview at UFC 262.

“F*ck Francis. And eat some Popeyes.”

“I really don’t like none of the guys that I fight, none of the guys in my division,” Lewis said. “Just because the type of mindset I go into each and every fight. I don’t want to be friends with none of them. So, f*ck them.”

Hoping for an Exciting Rematch

Maybe his disdain for Francis is what makes him want to knock him out in the first round of their rematch. In a previous interview, Derrick shared that he would use his trademark “swangin’ and bangin'” fight technique to put Ngannou out in one round. 

Whatever happens, fans will take anything other than the product displayed by the two heavyweights the first time around. Many fans hold the fight in the lowest regard, calling it one of the most boring fights in UFC history. 

