Leon Edwards was recently pulled from the UFC rankings due to “inactivity.” Once fans caught wind of the news, they were unsure if Edwards would remain with the organization after contendership was taken away. Additionally, people waited to hear from Edwards in regards to the rankings. But now, Edwards has responded to the rankings and has already taken aim at Khamzat Chimaev.

Edwards has had an incredible run during his UFC tenure. Almost to the point where one would actually wonder to themselves, “What more would Leon have to do to earn a title shot?”

Leon Edwards Replies to Rankings

With 8 straight victories in a row in the UFC, Leon’s goal isn’t farfetched. Keep in mind, the only loss suffered in the past 4 years came from current champion Kamaru Usman. So, asking for a rematch to avenge a loss isn’t out of the realm of an ordinary championship mindset. However, now Edwards is out of the rankings, and he’s discussing it on social media.

“I’m still in the rankings. F**k all the inactivity, the only reason I haven’t fought is because all these so-called top guys turned me down. Khamzat want to fight then?,” wrote Edwards on Twitter.

In the past, Edwards has tried to fight on numerous occasions. The likes of Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor all piqued his interest. Fights with Wonderboy Thomspon were also in discussion. A fight against Tyron Woodley never panned out due to the pandemic.

Khamzat responds back quickly and accepts the challenge:

I’m always ready to fight. Let’s go. Rock’n’roll baby

Inconsistent Rankings

However, Edwards hasn’t fought since July of 2019. The inconsistencies of the ranking system are that Conor McGregor is still ranked as the #4 lightweight in the world. Despite only competing in the division two times, with the last being in October of 2018.

Chimaev responded to Edwards by saying that he would fight him. Originally, Khamzat wanted a ranked opponent. But, perhaps Edwards is a big enough name that would suit the interests of the newly high-touted prospect.