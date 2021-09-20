Leon Edwards Says He Needs ‘Dana White Privilege’ To Get Title Shot

It is no secret that Leon Edwards wants a crack at UFC gold.

The long-time welterweight contender has been on the brink of getting a shot at the champ Kamaru Usman, but he always fall short of the finish line.

‘Rocky’ has had a rocky road to get that long awaited opportunity. Edwards currently rides a 10-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC Welterweight division with his last loss being to Kamaru Usman in 2015. He hasn’t lost since.

Edwards has defeated the likes of UFC greats such as Rafael Dos Anjos, Nate Diaz and Vicente Luque in his streak. Despite having a successful run, there have been many missed opportunities due to unfortunate circumstances.

The #3 welterweight has been booked to fight former champ Tyron Woodley and rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev. He was even offered to challenge Kamaru Usman for the undisputed strap, but COVID-19 would get in the way of these fights.

Although, he mostly dominated Nate Diaz in his last fight, UFC president Dana White won’t promise a title shot to the perennial contender. Edwards has since been waiting for his shot, hopeful White sees it for him.

“I need that Dana White privilege, get some of that Dana White privilege.” Edwards said on The MMA Hour.

Edwards doesn’t see why he hasn’t been awarded the golden opportunity after winning so many fights.

“I thought with a sport where you go out there and are beating, competing, and winning, then you get your shot.”

Leon Edwards awaits the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268, in the light that he’ll face the winner.