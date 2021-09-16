Leon Edwards Confident in Receiving Next Title Shot: “My next fight will be for the world title”

Leon Edwards is optimistic that his next fight will be for the UFC welterweight championship. Edwards believes that his resume should get his championship nod even though popular names like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are on the horizon.

Previous Championship Aspirations

UFC President Dana White stated that Colby Covington would get the next title shot against Kamaru Usman in the past. That news angered Leon Edwards, who said that a title shot was pretty much set in stone for him back in January and was even officially written down. The match between Usman and Covington will be a rematch for the championship and will take place at UFC 268 in November.

“I believe a title shot should be next,” Edwards said at the post-fight press conference. “I’ve rebuilt myself back up since last competing against Usman. I was on an eight-fight winning streak. Tonight was going to be nine. The writing was on the wall. I was winning the fight, clearly.

Edwards on Fighting for the Title

Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC is keen on making a matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. The winner of the hypothetical fight would become the official number, one contender notwithstanding, to Kamaru Usman, but to whoever is holding the welterweight championship at that time. Nevertheless, Helwani additionally reported that one of the two combatants is not happy with the idea of a title eliminator.

Edwards then took to social media to announce his belief that he is the outright #1 contender. Furthermore, he will fight for the title in his next fight.

“My next fight will be for the world title. I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight,” said Edwards.

Edwards is currently on a nine fight winning streak. Minus the “no contest” fight against Belal Muhammad due to an accidental eye poke. Of course. For now, fans will have to see if the UFC can successfully book a number one contender fight against Masvidal and Edwards.