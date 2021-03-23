(Vided) Watch a Fired Up James Krause Guide Grant Dawson to a Buzzer-Beater KO Victory

Advice from James Krause propelled Grant Dawson to victory over Leonardo Santos. During their fight, Krause was honest with her cornering advice. Because of that, Grant scored a buzzer-beater KO/TKO victory with time winding down.

Krause wears many different hats in the world of MMA. He’s Head coach of Glory MMA, the lead cornerman for Dawson, and an active fighter of the UFC welterweight roster. In each aspect of the sport, he’s turning into a household name. During UFC Vegas 22, Krause shined from the coach’s corner as he guided Dawson to victory.

Krause Gives Advice to Dawson

During the course of the three-round fight, both Dawson and Santos exchanged shots back and forth. Nearing the third round, the fight visibly seemed to be either competitor’s fight for the taking. However, Krause’s corner advice sparked a fire within Dawson to get a KO. Listen to the audio of an honest Krause from the coach’s corner.

“Hey! Look at me,” said a fired-up Krause. “I don’t know how this is being scored. You can’t take him down. You gotta try to knock him out. He ain’t throwing s*** to hurt you. Add punches (to your combinations and) put some numbers up for me. You understand? We need a finish here. I don’t know if it’s 1-1 or 2-0 but we gotta go to the finish. Don’t leave it to the judges, leave it all in here. You got 5 minutes, knock his head off. “

Winning the Fight

After the advice, Dawson continued to throw punches. However, he began to follow up with more, taking more risks in the fight. Ultimately, the advice paid off as Dawson scored a KO victory at the 4:59 minute mark, with a single second left to spare in the fight.

The matchup was so close, that a judge’s decision could have gone in the favor of either fighter. However, due to Krause, Dawson was able to prevent a potential heartbreaking decision loss.