James Krause Accepts Diego Sanchez Callout Following Criticism Of Joshua Fabia

James Krause has seemingly accepted Diego Sanchez’s callout.

Late last year, Krause made his feelings known about Diego Sanchez’s coach Joshua Fabia as he felt the School of Self-Awareness founder was a “clown” who was manipulating and taking advantage of Sanchez.

Krause is not the only person in the combat sports world to take issue with Fabia, but it looks like Sanchez only came across his comments recently as he slid into the Glory MMA owner’s Instagram DMs and called him out for a fight.

“Hello James, you’re a smart guy while mat’s smart anyway,” Sanchez wrote. “You talk bad on my mentor? When you don’t know him? He’s actually a really amazing human being! I didn’t want to get all heated and say f*ck you!!! SO I WONT GO THERE it’s cool bro I know you don’t know! “I’m gonna retire soon probably May maybe April. Maybe I can show you some of Joshua’s method in the octagon? If it’s not good timing we should train I’ll teach you some new sh*t. Breathe in your blessings.”

Krause shared those messages and accepted Sanchez’s callout in the process.

“1st round: @diegonightmaresanchezufc 2nd round: @joshfabiaknowbody 3rd round: Whoever else in this circus act can get it too. You said April or May, Diego. Come get this work.”

Krause vs. Sanchez?

As Sanchez stated, he is likely to retire soon.

He had previously called for a number of fights with legends such as Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone or Demian Maia to name a few. However, it doesn’t appear those fights will come to fruition anytime soon — especially McGregor.

Krause, on the other hand, is receptive to a fight and isn’t a young buck either at 34 years of age in comparison to some of Sanchez’s more recent opponents. Perhaps this fight can actually be made?

Sanchez is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jake Matthews and has lost two of his last three. Krause, meanwhile, has won seven of his last eight fights having most recently inflicted Claudio Silva’s first defeat in the UFC.