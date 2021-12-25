Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France Targeted For March 26

A key flyweight matchup is flying into 2022.

KKF vs. Askarov

It looks like Kai Kara-France’s campaign for a title shot will continue, as he meets #2 contender Askar Askarov. The matchup is all but finalized for a UFC event on March 26th, as contracts for both are expected to arrive soon. The bout has been verbally agreed, per MMA Junkie.

Askar Askarov would confirm the news on his Instagram.

“Lets go.” Askarov said of the matchup.

Another Test For Askarov

Askarov is looking to secure his long-awaited shot at UFC gold, with a win over Kara-France. ‘Bullet’ has been on target so far, holding a undefeated record of 14-0-1. The only fighter the Russian hasn’t beat is UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno. Askarov would take Moreno to a draw back in 2019.

Since then, Askarov has won three straight. He has beat the likes of Alexandre Pantoja and former title challengers, Joe Benavidez and Tim Elliott. Due to his last win coming in March and Moreno completing his trilogy with Deveison Figueiredo, Askarov needs to get at least one more to get a potential title shot.

‘Don’t Blink’

Kai Kara-France was hoping for a title shot, too. The Kiwi would call for his chance at gold after knocking out former UFC Champ Cody Garbrandt. He would give ‘No Love’ to Garbrandt, finishing him in the first round with an onslaught of punches.

Since losing to Brandon Royval back in 2020, ‘Don’t Blink’ has truly lived up to his nickname. Kara-France would fire on all cylinders, knocking out Rogerio Bontorin and Garbrandt, both inside the opening round.

Like Askarov, Kara-France also did not beat Brandon Moreno in their bout. Kara-France would have Moreno in danger momentarily, but ultimately Moreno would squeeze a unanimous decision victory over the Kiwi.

The winner of this fight will likely draw the winner of Moreno-Figueiredo 3 at UFC 270.