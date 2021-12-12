Kai Kara-France Knocks Out Cody Garbrandt In Round 1 – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

Cody Garbrandt gets a tough Kai Kara-France in his drop down to 125lbs. The two fight at UFC 269 (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) in a key flyweight battle from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1:

Garbrandt throws some kicks to start off his Flyweight debut. The two are hesitant to throw anything in the first minute. Instead, they dance around the cage with constant movement. Kara-France throws a big punch which sends Garbrandt to the mat. Garbrandt is scrambling for cover as he runs away from Kara France. Kara France continues to stun Gabrandt, in which the former UFC Champion goes for a takedown. Kara Frances gets up quickly and continues the onslaught giving no respect to ‘No Love’. The Kiwi would continue to go for the kill and he would get it nearing the end of the round. Garbrandt was sent to the canvas once again, this time with the referee stopping the fight.

Official result: Kai Kara-France defeats Cody Garbrandt via R1 KO

Check out the highlights below: