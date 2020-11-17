Over the weekend, UFC newcomer Khaos Williams earned his second straight first round knockout in the promotion. Yet do not be confused, as he says he has a killer ground game too.

26-year old welterweight prospect Khaos Williams has made quite a splash in his first two UFC outings. Each of his first two bouts in the promotion have a combined total time of 57 seconds, with him winning each fight with a first round knockout. The most recent of these bouts saw him impress Dana White so much, that he felt the need to post the fight in its entirety to his own Instagram page, just to make more people watch the epic knockout.

Khaos Williams Has A Ground Game Too

Naturally, as is often the case with someone who shows brutal knockout power, there were questions being placed against Khaos Williams, about how good his ground game is. Speaking in a recent interview, he made it clear that he is a well rounded fighter. So if someone is able to take him down, they will not have an easy time submitting him.

“I’m a well rounded fighter, wherever the fight goes I’m ready for it,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, I’m a three stripe blue belt. Really I should be a purple belt, I’ve had my blue belt for a minute now so I know what’s going on. A lot of people sleep on my ground game, but the fight always start standing. If they can get me to the ground, they’re going to see some stuff.”

It will be interesting to see Khaos Williams have his ground game tested. To be fair, a blue belt is not insignificant but it is also far from the most expertise in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Then again, this does not always mean anything when it comes to MMA.