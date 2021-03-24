Khamzat Chimaev Vows to Return to MMA, “Smash Everybody” in his Way

Khamzat Chimaev is saying that he is returning to the sport to MMA to smash all opponents in his way. Whether or not the decision is his remains to be seen. However, his return to the sport after a less than one-month retirement was expected in the eyes of many fight fans.

Retirement

A cryptic post on Instagram eluded to the retirement of Khamzat Chimaev. After dealing with ongoing symptoms of COVID-19, Khamzat took to social media to announce that he is retiring from the sport.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done, yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life, it may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything.

Want to say a huge thank you to my team All-Star Gym Sweden. I want to say thank you so much UFC,” said Chimaev on Twitter.

Since then, UFC President Dana White reported that Khamzat would not retire. And, that his words were speaking from a place of emotion. As well as Dana, Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov believed that Chimaev would continue fighting as well.

Khamzat Return to MMA

About 20 days later, it seems like Khamzat is refreshed and ready to compete once again. He took to Twitter to announce that he is coming back to the sport.

Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody 😁 pic.twitter.com/2oOFJ1N4CN — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 23, 2021

“Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody,” Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

Battles with Covid-19 have put a stop to Chimaev’s path to the top of the welterweight division. On multiple occasions, the lingering effects of the virus have paused scheduled fights against Leon Edwards, who went on to fight Belal Muhammad.

If Khamzat is in good spirits regarding a return, all signs point to conquering his battle with coronavirus. Are fans excited for the return of Khamzat?