Khamzat Chimaev Can Beat Logan and Jake Paul In One Night In Boxing

Khamzat Chimaev is the new hot prospect in the UFC, known for his strong grappling pedigree and defense acumen. However, he believes that he is so good with his striking, that he could outbox Logan and Jake Paul in one night.

There have been few fighters in UFC history to make the kind of splash that Chimaev has made since joining the UFC roster. After kicking off his tenure with the promotion with three wins in two months, in two weight classes, absorbing a total of two strikes, he rebounded with a year-long battle with COVID-19, to continue this domination with a flawless first round submission at UFC 267.

While the sky is the limit in terms of the Chechen’s potential inside the sport of MMA, it seems that he has ambitions to transition to a career outside of the sport. He recently took to Twitter, to suggest that he is interested in taking on both Logan and Jake Paul inside the boxing ring, even fighting both in the same day.

“I can smash this guys same night BOXING 👊🏻” Chimaev wrote

I can smash this guys same night

BOXING 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/5qpCqBsW43 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev Trained With Logan Paul

This was not where things ended with the talks of Khamzat Chimaev taking on Logan and Jake Paul. He apparently knows from experience that he has what it takes to beat up both men in a single night.

Following this proclamation, the UFC welterweight prospect then shared a photo of a training session that he had. Seen in this picture alongside him, is none other than Logan Paul himself.

“and they know about it!” Chimaev wrote.

and they know about it! pic.twitter.com/6hHhda2o0J — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

On the one hand, it is somewhat disappointing to see that Khamzat Chimaev is so early in his career in the UFC, but already talking about the idea of boxing Logan and Jake Paul. On the other, it is hard not to wonder just what the training session between he and Logan looked like, when it was taking place.